Politicians warned not abuse opponents in church

Bishop Hudson Ndeda

Bishop Hudson Ndeda (right), the chairperson of Church and Clergy Association of Kenya, who has condemned politicians who hijack the pulpit to play politics.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Mercy Chelangat

The Church and Clergy Association of Kenya has condemned politicians who hijack the pulpit to play politics, saying it amounts to abuse of the altar.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.