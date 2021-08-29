Politicians warned not abuse opponents in church

The Church and Clergy Association of Kenya has condemned politicians who hijack the pulpit to play politics, saying it amounts to abuse of the altar.

Briefing journalists on Thursday morning, the association’s chairperson, Bishop Hudson Ndeda, explained that while they allow politicians to seek blessings in churches, they will not allow anyone to abuse their opponents or utter words of hate and division from the pulpit.

“As a church we shall remain firm that holy altars won’t be used as political podiums. With the ban on political gatherings, the church should not become the alternative meeting space for political agenda,” said Bishop Ndeda.

“We won’t support politicians who do not preach peace. We also want to live in peace and unity. After the 2022 General Election, we want whoever will be defeated to take it gracefully,” he added.

Support for churches

Bishop Ndeda emphasised that the church will not bow to financial or political influence and called upon those that seek to support churches to tell the public how they plan to work with them if elected.

He urged all preachers to let politicians know beforehand that political talk is not welcome in church.

“If they want to come to church and worship like any other believer, we will gladly welcome them. And if they want to drum up support for their political ambitions, we demand that they do that outside the church after service or find alternative meeting places,” explained the association’s chairperson.

Bishop Ndeda called for the lifting of the ban on registration of new churches, saying it curtailed the freedom of worship.

Six years ago, former Attorney-General Githu Muigai placed a ban on registration of new religious organisations to curb alleged illegal activities by some pastors.

Corruption

Bishop Ndeda defended the church against claims that it is being used to launder proceeds of corruption, saying they are unable to tell whether the offerings from congregants are obtained legally or not.

“The church has no agency that investigates corruption. It is not our job as preachers to question congregants on the source of the money they give in church. If the government thinks there are corrupt people in church, then it is their responsibility to take action. Once the congregant has the money in their hands, we recognise it as their own money. None of them will tell you they have brought corruption proceeds to us,” explained Ndeda.

He urged Christians and preachers to vie for leadership positions, arguing the move would give the church more authority to decide how the country should be led.

The bishop also opposed mandatory Covid-19 vaccination following the government’s announcement that all civil servants must be vaccinated.

“The target of 10 million Kenyans being vaccinated by the end of the year is a good thing. However, the mandatory vaccination drive is not right. No one should be forced to go for the jab. Let the people be educated and then you let them decide,” he said.