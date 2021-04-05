News

Prime

Church on the Cross: Why clergy is seething at new Covid-19 bans

By  James Kahongeh

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Many churches say their welfare kitties are nearly depleted, the situation compounded by rising cases of desperation occasioned by surging virus cases.

When Pastor Peter Ambuka of the Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa (Pefa) church in Kahawa West, Nairobi, delivered his hard-hitting remarks to President Kenyatta following the fresh round of Covid-19 lockdowns, it signified an underlying and long-running frustration clergy have been feeling for some time now. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Family agonises kin's mysterious death in Iraq

  2. Tanzania to continue with steam therapy

  3. PRIME Why Church in Kenya is breathing fire

  4. Somali leaders fail to agree on agenda for elections meeting

  5. Christians mark low-key Easter

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.