Church on the Cross: Why clergy is seething at new Covid-19 bans

When Pastor Peter Ambuka of the Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa (Pefa) church in Kahawa West, Nairobi, delivered his hard-hitting remarks to President Kenyatta following the fresh round of Covid-19 lockdowns, it signified an underlying and long-running frustration clergy have been feeling for some time now.

The latest restrictions affecting Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu, Kajiado and Nakuru counties saw physical gatherings, including at places of worship, effectively suspended until further notice.

In other counties, church leaders have to contend with a reduced number of worshippers per session as they must enforce the 1.5-metre rule in their premises.

Seventh-Day Adventist adherents in Isiolo town. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

‘‘Respect the church Mr President,’’ a bold Ambuka said, faulting the Head of State for locking down the counties ‘‘instead of rolling out a mass testing and vaccination campaign.’’

The Church is angry and badly exposed. And with good reason.

For the more than 47 million Kenyans, the Church is a critical pillar of not only their spiritual but also social life.

Historically, the Church has been the place of refuge for people fleeing violence, hunger, epidemics, pandemics and other disasters. In the past year of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kenya’s church has lived up to its billing.

Lost jobs

‘‘When people lose their jobs and livelihoods as a result of the lockdown, they run to the church for counsel, prayer and help,’’ Pastor Ambuka said, wondering where congregants would go for relief with the churches closed.

When the government imposed the first lockdown in April last year, the Church welcomed the move, noting that it would help to curtail the spread of the deadly virus. This was despite the church facing a drastic dip in its revenues.

Bishop Dominic Kimengich (centre) of Eldoret Catholic Diocese leads Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in the town on April 2, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Somehow, churches navigated the tough financial terrain, having to cater to the rising numbers of families in distress, thanks largely to savings in their welfare funds. But just when things were starting to look up, the Church finds itself in a similar financial position, this time even more precarious.

Many churches say their welfare kitties are nearly depleted, the situation compounded by rising cases of desperation occasioned by surging virus cases.

“How can you close the churches that are praying for this nation?” Pastor Ambuka wondered.

Humanitarian services

It’s easy to understand why the Church is furious. Many churches today run humanitarian services, including supporting children’s homes and other social programmes, all of which rely on offerings from congregants.

During the first wave of Covid-19, various churches supported thousands of people who had suffered job losses with food donations, money, counselling services and prayers.

The International Christian Centre (ICC) in Nairobi, for instance, was feeding more than 2,500 of its members through their “food basket” kitty.

Additionally, many churches have, during the pandemic, developed interventions where support to various causes from donors is facilitated by the church.

“Those who have their jobs have come forward to support those who have lost their income,” said Pastor Gibson Anduvate of ICC. There are also those that offer programmes such as counselling services, marriage consultancy, family mediation and even youth mentorship.

It’s also the church that conducts weddings with couples paying facilitation fees and the income going towards supporting various activities.

“We now have three times the number of people seeking psychological help. The idea is to help our people to pick up the pieces and rebuild their lives,” Pastor Anduvate told Nation in a past interview.

Catholic faithful at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Eldoret town, mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ on April 4, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Over the years, the Church has also invested heavily in various industries, from hospitality to education, healthcare and real estate. Christ is the Answer Ministries (Citam), Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) and the Roman Catholic Church are some of the churches known to run different income-generating ventures in the country.

Members’ contributions, which help finance these investments, have either stopped or reduced to a trickle.

“Crusades, which are a core part of our offerings, remain stagnant because of the pandemic,” says Pastor Sally Kithinji of Jesus Gospel Transformation Centre in Nairobi.

Pastor Sally adds that building an audience online, who in turn give tithes and offerings, is a tedious process.

There are also ambitious expansion programmes, where the church has invested in multi-billion construction projects for ultra-modern buildings for worship. These too are funded by the congregants.

Catholic faithful during Mass at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on April 4, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation

With none attending services anymore, religious leaders fear that these projects might stall, or collapse altogether.

‘‘I give generously to the church whenever I attend services. When I don’t go to church, I send my donation to the till number, though not every week,’’ says Peris Nyambura, a member of the Church of God. Sometimes, she is too busy to follow livestreams of her church’s Sunday service.

“We wish the President had asked us to increase the social distance from 1.5 metres to five metres, and only have worshippers who fit in the space,” Pastor Ambuka lamented, highlighting the desperation of church leaders to see their members back to places of worship.

As the pandemic upends human life globally, churches in Kenya have had to adapt by conducting virtual worship services.

However, many church leaders feel that online attendance, though sometimes large, isn’t enough, or reliable, to sustain the institutions.

Mombasa’s Bible Way Ministries Bishop Tom Arati opposed some of the measures and said the church should be allowed to continue with their services provided they observe the World Health Organization (WHO) protocols.

Fr James Muraya of St Peter’s Catholic Church in Elburgon, Nakuru County, prays on April 2, 2021. John Njoroge | Nation Media Group Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Mr Arati, who is also the chairperson of Mombasa Pastors Fellowship, said there is no need of stopping children from attending Sunday classes and there is no justifiable reason why services like wedding attendees are restricted to 50.

“I personally believe that the church has done well in following the WHO protocols in combating Covid-19,” Pastor Arati said.

“Going forward, let there be more consultations with the church leaders before any more restrictions are imposed.”

In times of disaster, the Church has been there to offer help to humanity. But now its very existence is at risk.

Says Pastor Ambuka: “Mr President, your people are suffering. The Church is their only hope. We can be your ally or enemy in the fight against the virus. The choice is yours.”