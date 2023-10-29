Church challenged to lead fight against vices affecting women in Nyanza

The government has called on the church to take the lead in fighting social vices affecting women in Nyanza.

Nyanza Regional Commissioner Flora Mworoa said the lake region still grapples with many cases of violation of women's rights and called on religious leaders to speak up against them.

Such vices include defilement, gender-based violence against women and female genital mutilation.

The region has one of the highest indicators of such vices. Homa Bay for example has one of the highest cases of defilement.

The County Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Policy 2023 says defilement prevalence in the county is 30.1 per cent

This is much higher than the national defilement prevalence which is 7.1 per cent. FGM is also a problem affecting teenage girls in Migori.

Ms Mworoa said there needs to be an end to these challenges as he called on religious leaders to speak to their congregation about their effects.

She said the church is one of the institutions that shape societies and called on Christians to take the lead in addressing cases of human rights violations.

"Let the church spread the word that these vices are against the law," the regional commissioner said.

Ms Mworoa spoke in Homa Bay Town on Saturday when she attended an event at African Inland Church where 125 women trained on economic empowerment graduated.

According to the administrator, at least 60 cases of defilement were reported in Nyanza last month.

She said this is besides other vices including new HIV infection and teenage pregnancies.

"Many more go unreported. We must therefore step up efforts to address the problem, especially the triple threat which is a problem in Homa Bay," Ms Mworoa said.

She told people in Nyanza to desist from practices that slow down development.

She said the region cannot get its desired economic growth if women and girls continue to be subjected to injustice.

The 125 women from the church were trained on various means on how they can be economically empowered.

Ms Mworoa used the opportunity to encourage them to apply for government loans including Women Enterprise Fund and Uwezo Fund.

AIC South Nyanza Bishop Bernard Ondiek said one of the problems women in Nyanza face is lack of economic empowerment.

He said a number of women do not have a source of income.

"Some are barred by their spouses from engaging in economic activities. But we advocate for women to engage in gainful employment," the clergy said.

Bishop Ondiek said women need to be financially independent to support their families.

Some of the beneficiaries of the training said they will use the opportunity to empower others who are yet to get training on economic empowerment.

Ms Pamela Ondiek said the training will enable women in the church to help the needy.

"We will share issues affecting us and come up with solutions," she said.