Christmas sermons dominated by love, comfort and peace

Devout Christians from all walks of life flocked to churches across the country on Monday to receive Christmas messages from their spiritual leaders as they commemorated the annual celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

In Nairobi, Holy Family Basilica Church in Nairobi CBD held its usual three services to accommodate the large crowd.

The third and main service was led by Archbishop Philip Anyolo, who urged Christians across the country to share what little they have with their neighbours.

"We want to remind Kenyans that Christmas is also a moment of charity, sharing what you have with those who may have nothing in their lives. We know that we are going through economic challenges and many people have nothing to eat," Archbishop Anyolo said.

He also urged the government and all leaders to do their job for the sake of ordinary Kenyans.

"The very many resolutions that we make in our hearts, may they be for the good of one another and be mindful of one another. Be they civil, social, political, be they religious, let us seek the good for the good of others who are in Kenya. This is an appeal I make to all Kenyans so that we can build a nation based on God".

The government of President William Ruto has also been urged to look at the current economic situation from the perspective of ordinary Kenyans and to do everything possible for the welfare of Kenyans.

The Archbishop of the Catholic Church said that with the current high cost of living, the Church has received many people who are asking for something to put on their table.

"Let us pray that this moment will be an occasion to be more charitable among ourselves and our families."

Archbishop Anyolo also expressed optimism that things would change in the coming days with the promises the government has made to Kenyans.

"This message of the common good is brought to us by God himself through the birth of Jesus Christ, who came so that all of us might be redeemed and find the joy of being brothers and sisters in a world that God himself, as our Creator, has made," Archbishop Anyolo said.

At All Saints Cathedral, Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit of the Anglican Church of Kenya shared the message from the Holy Book of John, Chapter One, which is the same one preached by Archbishop Anyolo, talking about how the Word of God became flesh through Jesus Christ.

Ole Sapit said the world is filled with darkness, ranging from sickness, quarrels within families, misunderstandings and separation of families among others.

"As we celebrate this Christmas, I would like to challenge each and every one of us, let us remember that which causes fear in us, that which causes hopelessness in us, those things which make our future completely cloudy and kill our spirit so that we see our future as if it will not hold," Ole Sapit said.

Ole Sapit explained that many people have ended up in depression and as the sense of hopelessness takes shape, some people become suicidal, but through the light to the world through the birth of Jesus Christ, darkness and fear will not be the case even in the current economic times.