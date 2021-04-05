Christians mark low-key Easter

Catholic faithful at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral

Catholic faithful at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Eldoret town, mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ on April 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
What you need to know:

In Mombasa, the beach is among recreational areas where locals throng for celebrations during the festive period, but on Sunday, residents were not allowed to visit them.

Christians marked Easter Sunday in low-key celebrations amid restrictions on worship and a travel ban due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

