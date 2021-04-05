Christians mark low-key Easter

Christians marked Easter Sunday in low-key celebrations amid restrictions on worship and a travel ban due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Only a handful of Christians trickled to places of worship to mark Easter Sunday. In the North Rift region, residents kept away from social places. Worshippers were glued to online church services to mark the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Bishop Dominic Kimengich of Eldoret Catholic Diocese presides over Mass. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

At the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Eldoret, only a few congregants turned up for mass in accordance with the Ministry of Health regulations on Covid-19.

Bishop Dominic Kimengich of Eldoret Catholic diocese said: "As a church, we support the move by President Uhuru Kenyatta to lock down the five counties. As a spiritual leader, I know the decision was as a result of wide consultations with professionals from the Ministry of Health and means good for Kenyans."

He urged Kenyans, including the political class, to abide by the presidential directive so as to tame the spread of the virus. Hotels and recreation sites in the region recorded low business as most residents opted to celebrate Easter at homes.

In Mombasa, the beach is among recreational areas where locals throng for celebrations during the festive period, but on Sunday, residents were not allowed to visit the beaches after the government banned public congregations.

Police were deployed to patrol public beaches, leaving locals disillusioned. Some opted to go to hotels for lunch and swimming as they celebrated the resurrection of Jesus. Recreational sites such as Mama Ngina Waterfront remained closed, with hawkers complaining of making losses.

Some hotels remained closed while those operating only had a handful of visitors.Mr Alexandros Zissimatos, the general manager of Diamond Plan Group of Hotels that include Sandies Tropical, Malindi Dream Garden and Diamond Dream of Africa in Malindi, said the hotels were fully booked for Easter holiday before the government issued the new Covid-19 restrictions.

Other affected hotels are Leopard Point, Driftwood, Kola Beach, Diamond Plan hotels, Krystal Bay, Hemingways, Turtle Bay, Medina Palm, Silver Palm Resort, Twiga Beach Resort, Jacaranda, Papa Remo Beach, Seven Islands, Crystal Bay among others.

Holidaymakers ignore the government directive on closure of recreational facilities at Nyali Public Beach in Mombasa on April 4, 2021. Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group

Hotel owners and tourism stakeholders in the region said they had reported over 90 percent decline in sales and tourists' bookings across the Archipelago as a result of cessation of movement in and out of five counties — Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru.

In February this year, Skyward Express Airline introduced a daily flight from Wilson Airport in Nairobi to Malindi and then Lamu, thereby becoming the fifth airline to operate at Malindi International Airport after joining Jambojet, Fly540, Safarilink and East African Safari Air.

However, tourists are unable to travel from Nairobi to Malindi, Lamu and Mombasa due to the partial lockdown. In Western and Nyanza regions, only a few Christians went to churches to mark Easter Sunday.

Local tourists at Dunga Beach in Kisumu yesterday. Traders at the beach complained of a low turnout of visitors. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi I Nation Media Group

Churches in Kisumu, Migori, Homa Bay, Busia and Kakamega remained deserted, with just a handful of faithful turning up for prayers. Those without masks were turned away by church officials.

In Vihiga County, most churches held Easter Sunday services, with only a few worshippers attending each service as part of implementing Ministry of Health guidelines to curb the spread of Covid-19.