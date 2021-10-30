Chinese fishing boats
Chinese vessels fishing illegally while ‘torturing’ crew in Horn waters

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

  • A spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry rejected claims Beijing had a hand in the illegal fishing.
  • Under both Somali and Chinese law, fishing marine mammals is heavily restricted, as part of conservation efforts.

An environmental watchdog has accused China of doing little to end illegal fishing and other violations on the high seas in the Horn of Africa, after their vessels were linked to abuses.

