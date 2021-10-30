Chinese vessels fishing illegally while ‘torturing’ crew in Horn waters

An environmental watchdog has accused China of doing little to end illegal fishing and other violations on the high seas in the Horn of Africa, after their vessels were linked to abuses.

The Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF), which operates in the UK, Africa and other parts of the world, says it has evidence that a fleet of Chinese-registered vessels tortured and violated the rights of its crew while fishing illegally this year off Somalia waters.

The details were gathered from crew aboard Chinese vessels who claimed they had been forced into illegal fishing expeditions, beaten, starved or forced to work without pay.

The fleet, known as Liao Dong Yu and registered in China, had been fishing in the waters since at least September 2020. They included six trawling vessels that had either turned off their automatic tracking devices or had not installed them.

“In an attempt to swim ashore to escape the abuse, one man drowned,” EJF said in a report.

“The six vessels were fishing without authorisation and using prohibited gear, violating both Somali Fisheries Law and China’s Distant-Water Fishing Management Regulation,” it said.

Rejected claims

A spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry rejected claims Beijing had a hand in the illegal fishing, saying China “attaches great importance to science-based conservation and sustainable use of fishery resources and actively fulfills its international obligations”.

She said China had established a full-fledged management system for distant-water fishing and “implemented the world's most rigorous Vessel Monitoring System (VMS)” and that all its vessels comply with international law, besides working with partners to crack down on illegal fishing.

EFJ, however, says the vessels in question had fished illegally in Somali waters for nearly a year, taking advantage of Somalia’s weak institutions to exploit the fish, while on formal assignment from Chinese authorities. They reportedly transferred catches between vessels while at sea, and used the port of Djibouti for transshipment.

At least 13 crew members from Indonesia had been part of the Liao Dong Yu fleet, on which they reported abuses after fleeing the torture. EJF was able to help the crew return to their countries at the end of August, said Max Schmid, the agency’s deputy director, who said authorities in Somalia’s Puntland state were alerted about the incident.

The crew reported illegal fishing of baby sharks, whose fins were then removed and the fish dumped back into the water to drown. Shark fins make some of the most expensive fish soups across the world, but conservationists have demanded adequate action to protect the sea hunters, including regulations that will ensure the whole fish is harvested rather than the cruel finning.

“Photo evidence and crew testimony showed the vessels also caught protected, often endangered, species, including whale sharks, dolphins, turtles, and even what is thought to be a megamouth shark – an extremely elusive shark species with less than 100 specimens ever observed,” the report said.

Uncontrolled exploitation

Under both Somali and Chinese law, fishing marine mammals is heavily restricted, as part of conservation efforts.

The report may yet indicate just how foreign vessels have taken advantage of the chaos in Somalia to harvest the country’s fish.

Steve Trent, EJF founder and CEO, warned the findings paint a picture of uncontrolled exploitation of sea resources that may also be profiting from human rights violations.

“As fish populations plummet and catches become smaller, unscrupulous operators turn to trafficking and slavery to make a profit. These practices also endanger irreplaceable ocean life and threaten the livelihoods and food security of local fishing communities,” he said.

“All this is made possible by the overwhelming lack of transparency in the fishing sector.”

Vessels are supposed to have unique identifiers while on the high seas and provide signals for tracking. In the Horn of Africa, EJF says most foreign vessels don’t follow these standards, and local laws are flouted.