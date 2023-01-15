Chinese firm distributes food in Kibera

At a time when Kenyans are faced with harsh economic times coupled with prolonged drought, government, and corporate companies have offered monetary and food donations.

This has ensured that vulnerable families have something to eat.

Employees of Oraimo, a Chinese Smart Accessories Company have not been left behind in this effort of helping the poor after 150 employees donated foodstuff to over 150 families in Nairobi’s Kibera slums.

The food items were bought with money cut off from their budget which the employees would have used for holidays during the festive season.

The company’s Marketing Manager Caroline Mutinda said they embarked on the programme to cushion the poor families in Kibera from the harsh economic times. The company also partnered with Saidika, a local NGO, to undertake a clean-up exercise.

Each family took home 4kg of maize flour, 2kg wheat flour, bar soap and one litre of cooking oil.

“We took Sh10 from each sale to cater for the drive food packages budget. And with the help of Saidika, we managed to carry out the food distribution successfully," said Ms Mutinda.

The company's retail manager Mr Kevin Zhang revealed that they are ready to partner with other local organizations to support vulnerable city slum dwellers. Saidika Director Duncan Okaka thanked Oraimo for the partnership.

During the exercise, Mugumoini Assistant Chief Charles Owino pleaded with the company to continue helping vulnerable families, especially women and children from the city slums.