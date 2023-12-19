Chinese Embassy donates $1million for humanitarian aid in Somalia

Chinese Embassy in Somalia has donated $1million to Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) to facilitate the transportation of humanitarian aid to those affected by floods in the country.

The funds were handed over to the agency on Tuesday in Mogadishu by Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Mr Fei Shengchao.

Ambassador Fei said the Chinese government supports Somalia because it understands the problems of that natural disasters can cause.

Affected by floods

"China is always on the side of Somalia in good and bad times. I think this is because China itself is a natural disaster prone country. The Chinese have suffered from natural disasters; floods, earthquakes, locusts and droughts for thousands of years," the Ambassador said.

Ambassador Fei further said China will continue giving more grants to support people affected by floods in Somalia.

Chinese Ambassador to Somalia, Fei Shengchao, and the Commissioner for Somali National Disaster Management Agency, Mohamud Moallim Abdulle, display the dummy cheque the donation. Photo credit: Courtesy

SoDMA Commissioner, Mohamud Moallim Abdulle, who received the funds thanked the Chinese Embassy for the generous donation which he said will greatly help those affected by the floods.

Humanitarian aid

"I am very grateful to the Chinese government and its people for their continued support. first time. We have stood in front of the media several times receiving aid that they donated to our people. It shows they have have our nation's interest at heart," Abdulle said.

Last month the Chinese Embassy similarly donated $139,000 to the disaster management agency.