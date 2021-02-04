Covid-19 vaccine
China’s Sinopharm wants to supply Kenya with Covid-19 vaccine

By  Leon Lidigu

China’s state-owned pharmaceutical Sinopharm has officially declared interest in supplying Kenya with a coronavirus vaccine.

