Kenya’s ambassador-designate to China is richest at Sh400m
Kenya’s ambassador-designate to China Mary Muthoni is worth Sh400 million, making her the richest of the 21 envoys that Parliament approved for appointments last evening.
Ms Muthoni is closely followed by former nominated MP Amina Abdalla, who declared her net worth as Sh340 million. Ms Abdalla will take up ambassadorial duties in Oman.
Ms Muthoni, 59, is the chairperson of the Retirement Benefits Appeals Tribunal and a member of several retirement benefits schemes. She is a seasoned lawyer with over 30 years of experience and a long-serving member of the Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida).
