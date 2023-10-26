China advises nationals in Kenya to take security precautions

The Chinese government has issued an unusual security notice to nationals in Kenya citing heightened risks from geopolitical and local issues.

A statement posted on the Embassy’s website on Thursday said Chinese nationals in Kenya should take precautions to avoid crowded places or areas mostly frequented by tourists.

“Recently, with the continuous heating of global issues, the uncertainty of Kenya’s domestic security situation has increased,” the notice said.

“The Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Kenya reminds Chinese citizens in Kenya to pay close attention to the local social security situation, strengthen their own security precautions, try to avoid going to areas where foreign tourists gather and crowded places.”

It also asked nationals to avoid areas near the border with Somalia including Mandera. Wajir and Garissa as well as Lamu.

The notice may have been routine, citing areas that other embassies such as the US and the UK High Commission have also cited as dangerous due to extremist violence from al-Shabaab.

Chinese officials argue they routinely advise or remind nationals of their security obligations wherever they are.

This statement followed a security alert issued by the US Embassy last week, cautioning Americans from frequenting crowded places or areas thronged by foreigners.

China’s citation of “global hot issues” may refer to Kenya’s stance on the Israeli-Hamas conflict. Kenya initially stood in “solidarity with Israel” after the Hamas militant group attacked civilians in Israel on October 7.

But Nairobi has also called for de-escalation and peaceful resolution of the conflict for the sake of civilians.