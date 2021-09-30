Ezra Chiloba
Ezra Chiloba lays out his plans as new CA director-general

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

His return to the limelight has been as dramatic as his unceremonious exit from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) three years ago.

