Children's vaccines are here at last

The Ministry of Health has procured eight million key vaccines for children, worth Sh1.25 billion following an outcry due to vaccine shortage in the country. The vaccines include 1.2 million doses of BCG, 3 million doses of polio vaccines Diptheria, and tetanus.

Children's vaccines to be available in hospitals from Monday, June 10

While receiving the vaccines at Kitengela cold chain facility, Harry Kimtai, the Principal Secretary State Department for Medical Services announced that the vaccines are adequate and that the distribution will begin tomorrow (Friday, June 7, 2024.)

"We've made orders and procurement of additional vaccines worth Sh1.25 billion. Today I'm here to receive them officially and to assure the country that they are adequate vaccines for our children. Starting on Monday, Kenyans should take the children for vaccination," said PS Kimtai.

"I have ordered our team here to start the distribution effective from tomorrow and over the weekend. On Monday all the facilities will be equipped with the vaccines, ready to commence vaccination. All the vaccines that are meant for vaccinations have been received and therefore, there should be no worry," he added.



