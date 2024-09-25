Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access
Kithure Kindiki

Chiefs, village elders tasked with enrolling 12 million households in new health plan

Scroll down to read the article

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Kevin Cheruiyot

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has now tasked administration officers to ensure the registration of 12 million households into the new Universal Health Coverage (UHC) plan.

The CS said the onboarding National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO) to register 12 million households into the system would be critical in the achievement of the Kenya Kwanza administration’s plan in delivering UHC, which he says failed in the last administrations.

“The previous two administrations struggled to implement Universal Health Care, but unfortunately, because of various reasons, it was not possible… former President Uhuru Kenyatta had another go at this very important exercise, unfortunately it did not pick up,” Prof Kindiki said.

Speaking on Wednesday during the engagement with the Ministry of Health and NGAO at the Kenya School of Government, Prof Kindiki said President William Ruto has learned from the failed plans in the previous administrations, and that the country will be able to witness UHC being rolled out in its fullness this time.

“I am persuaded beyond any doubt that the Administration of President Ruto will deliver UHC. The necessary legal framework is in place, and we are at a good place to implement the UHC.”

Read: Healthcare crisis looms as medics threaten to strike over insurance cover, delayed pay

Prof Kindiki termed NGAO as the best machinery which can deliver UHC across the country efficiently, fast, and effectively.

“NGAO is wired to do these kinds of things. This is what we are wired to do. This is what the trainings of NGAO prepares this team to do.”

The CS said that following the successful role played by NGAO in the registration of farmers for the distribution of fertilisers, the team is up to the task for the registration of UHC in record time and at minimum cost.

He has asked the Ministry of Health to ensure that the administration officers are equipped with basic information that will equally be conveyed to Kenyans without any difficulty for the enrolment of Kenyans.

“What we require from this meeting is very simplified information which can be consumed by the person at the grassroots who may not be necessarily sophisticated,” Prof Kindiki said.

The CS said that with the help of chief and village elders, the government would be able to achieve its health manifesto by ensuring that all households across the country are reached out.

Read: Stakeholders poke holes in Ruto's new health plan as State says all ready to go

Health Cabinet Secretary Dr Deborah Barasa said the government is ready to implement health policies which have been passed, including Primary Healthcare Act, Social Health Insurance Act to ensure that Kenyans are accessing affordable healthcare services.

“Our target is 60 per cent of households which means 12 million households and we hope we can achieve this by October 1,” Dr Barasa said.

The Chairperson of President’s Council of Economic Advisors Dr David Ndii said NGAO officers are expected to help in connecting Kenyans with the government’s agenda, since they are closer to the people.

Dr Ndii said through the cover, households from poor backgrounds would be able to access healthcare services across the country since they are covered, and they will not be forced to pay for such services.

“One million Kenyans, every year, fall into poverty because of a health shock in the family,” Dr Ndii said.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Onyango-Obbo: Gachagua vs Ruto: A chief is a chief

    Ruto and Gachagua

  2. PREMIUM Angola notebook: Here is why Luanda expensive place in Africa

  3. PREMIUM Ruto allies reap big in Sh106bn UHC deals

    William Ruto

  4. PREMIUM Laikipia family’s 30-day search for missing father ends in bones find

    Mzee Joseph Ndegwa

  5. PREMIUM BCLB: Why we are struggling to control underage gambling

    Betting