Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

Chiefs questioned over lynching of four men in Kitengela

By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The victims' mutilated bodies were dumped near Munjiriri River. Their bikes were torched along with their personal documents.
  • Police have questioned and released four people in connection to the killings.

Detectives have questioned two local administrators over the gruesome killings of four young men at Emkamuriaki village in Kitengela on August 8.

