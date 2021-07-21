Chief Justice Martha Koome unveils new Environment, Lands courts

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Chief Justice Martha Koome. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Chief Justice Martha Koome has established eight new Environment and Land court stations, raising the number to 34.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Ng’weno journalism award launched

  2. Uhuru hits out at neighbouring countries over border rows

  3. Special cells for female terror convicts at Langata

  4. Chief Justice Martha Koome unveils new Environment, Lands courts

  5. Distiller charged with Sh2bn tax evasion

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.