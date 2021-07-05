Chief Justice Martha Koome in first Supreme Court hearings

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Martha Koome, the Chief Justice and president of the Supreme Court,  gives her speech after Justice Daniel Musinga took his oath of office as Court of Appeal president on June 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • CJ Koome is Kenya’s third Chief Justice since the promulgation of a new constitution in 2010, the country’s first female Chief Justice and one among only five in Africa.

Chief Justice Martha Koome will on Tuesday preside over her inaugural sitting as president of the Supreme Court.

