Chief Justice Martha Koome in first Supreme Court hearings

Chief Justice Martha Koome will on Tuesday preside over her inaugural sitting as president of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is now fully constituted following the appointments of Chief Justice Koome alongside Justice William Ouko. It is set to hear 21 cases — 19 appeals and two references — between July and October.

CJ Koome, who assumed office a month ago, is Kenya’s third Chief Justice since the promulgation of a new constitution in 2010, the country’s first female Chief Justice and one among only five in Africa.

As Chief Justice, she is also the chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and president of the Supreme Court.

CJ Koome also holds numerous statutory responsibilities including chairing the National Council of Administrative Justice and the Kenya National Council for Law Reporting.

She joined the High Court in 2003 following several successful decades in legal practice and civil society work, before being promoted to the Court of Appeal in 2011.

The vast experience she attained while heading the Nakuru, Kitale, Nyeri and Malindi courts will be of great benefit.

Areas of focus

CJ Koome’s focus is to enhance access to justice, particularly by clearing the case backlog worsened by the Covid-19 impact and its effects on the operations of judicial officers.

While being interviewed for the CJ post by the JSC, Justice Koome said her priority is to enhance a broader, society-vide access to justice.

Among the cases the Supreme Court will handle when it holds a virtual sitting on Tuesday is the now well-known Muruatetu case, which featured prominently during the CJ interviews.

The Muruatetu case came to fore in December 2017, when the Supreme Court ruled that Section 204 of the Penal Code was inconsistent with the Constitution to the extent that it provided for a mandatory death sentence for murder, taking away judicial discretion to consider mitigation before sentencing in murder cases.

The judgement affected hundreds of capital offence sentences handed down to death row convicts.

In its judgement, the apex court directed that Francis Muruatetu and others be taken back to the High Court to mitigate in a case where they had been convicted of murdering Lawrence Magondu.

The trial judge then, Mbogholi Msagha, handed Muruatetu a mandatory death sentence as provided for under Section 204 of the Penal Code.

The death row convict challenged the legality and validity of the sentence, saying it was unconstitutional since it deprived one of the freedom to life.

The apex court will, for the first time, apply the Principal of Structural Interdict, a supervisory order through which a court directs compliance with its orders.

Following the Muruatetu judgement, superior courts were flooded with over 500 applications by death row convicts, seeking withdrawal of their appeals and orders for further mitigation and re-sentencing