Chebukati deals blow to BBI proposal

Wafula Chebukati

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati making his submissions before the joint legal committees of the Senate and National Assembly on the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020, on March 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Ibrahim Oruko

What you need to know:

  • Chebukati said committee should have restricted itself to determining the number of new constituencies to be created.
  • Country may face a constitutional crisis in delimiting the boundaries of the proposed constituencies.

The electoral commission yesterday said it was illegal for the Building Bridges Initiative Steering Committee to allocate the proposed 70 new constituencies to 28 out of the 47 counties, dealing a fresh blow to supporters of BBI being championed by President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

