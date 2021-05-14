Gender violence
Pool

News

Prime

Cheating pastor fought with wife the night she died

By  Macharia Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • Detectives rule out suicide after postmortem indicates the woman was strangled.
  • Two other people being sought in connection with the killing.

It has now emerged that a pastor who is being held by police in Gilgil on suspicion of killing his wife was incensed by her insistence on moving her clinic to Kongasis trading centre.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 392 new cases, 8 deaths

  2. Tribute to Nation’s long-serving office assistant

  3. Four killed as flash floods hit Kibera slum

  4. Idd ul Fitr celebrations turn ugly in DR Congo

  5. China pledges to build Kenya’s Foreign Affairs headquarters

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.