Charity rolls out projects to empower women and the youth

A community-based organisation has announced the roll-out of empowerment programmes in Kisii and Homa Bay counties from next year.

Speaking on Saturday when he visited the region, Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco) founder Kennedy Odede said the organisation will focus on youth and women empowerment.

“We are going to do what the community wants. I’m happy that Shofco Urban Network (SUN) membership has grown in this county and people are ready for change,” he said. “Beginning 2023, we will be rolling out training programmes that will benefit the youth and women as we work towards empowering those at the bottom of the pyramid.”

He urged SUN leaders in the regions to work with the county and national governments in voicing the needs of the community.

In the two counties, Shofco also plans to launch its Sacco, which currently has 12,000 members and a Sh500 million asset base. The Sacco is currently operating in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa counties.

National Anti-corruption Steering Committee Kisii region coordinator Lilian Ochako, who attended Mr Odede’s meeting in Nyamache, said she was impressed by Shofco’s work for vulnerable communities.