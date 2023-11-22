Chadian herbalist gets four-year jail term for fraud

A Nairobi court has sentenced a Chadian herbalist to four years in prison. Abdoulaye Tamba Kouro was found in possession of counterfeit currency valued at Sh920 million.

Appearing before Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi on Wednesday, Kouro was convicted of forgery and obtaining money by false pretences.

Mr Ekhubi said the convict, whom he had earlier acquitted for defrauding Tana River Senator Danson Muungatana of Sh76 million, was a first offender.

The magistrate, who had asked for a pre-sentence report, said the convict had shown no remorse and it would be difficult to supervise him once he was placed on probation.

"This court takes judicial notice of the impact the counterfeit money would have on the economy," Ekhubi said.