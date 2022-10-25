Cement firm directors to be charged with abducting three children

Police have been ordered to arrest and prosecute seven directors of a cement company for the alleged abduction of three minors whose mother was alleged to have died by suicide in the family home.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji directed that Urvash Kauship, Lalji Hirani, Ratan Daya, Dakish Nilesh Siyani, Mitikisha Vekariyi, Arvid Vekarja, and Namrata Manoyi Keshavi Makwana of Mombasa Cement Company Limited be charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and abduction.

Through Senior Prosecuting Counsel J.R. Meroka, the DPP said there is evidence to warrant the charging of the seven.

The seven directors are alleged to have abducted the minors – a girl aged five years and seven-month-old twins – in July 2022. Their mother is said to have committed suicide in April 2022.

In the correspondence sanctioning the prosecution of the seven dated October 13, 2022, the DPP said: “The actions of July 5, 2022 were criminal, hence the following – Urvash Kauship, Lalji Hirani, Ratan Daya, Dakish Nilesh Siyani, Mitikisha Vekariyi, Arvid Vekarja, and Namrata Manoyi Keshavi Makwana committed criminal offences (1) conspiracy to commit a felony, (2) abduction.”

He ordered that the seven suspects be arraigned to face justice.

The Regional Commander of Police Nairobi county was ordered to expeditiously execute the directive.

However, lawyer Danstan Omari, for the complainant, Nikesh Harji Senghani, told the Nation that a problem arose when police went to arrest the suspects.

“The complainant and the police were locked up at the residence of the suspects when they went to effect the arrest,” Mr Omari told the Nation in an interview.

The lawyer, who was accompanied by the children’s grandparents, Harji Lalji and Dham Bhai at the Milimani High Court, said “it is unfortunate the rights of the children are being violated.”

Lawyer Danstan Omari (in red tie) and the children’s grandparent Harji Lalji (right) outside the Milimani Law Courts. Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

The DPP, who had received the investigation file for perusal and advice, concurred with a report of a children’s officer, Ms Teresa Kariuki, that the minors can only be taken care of by their father in the event their mother dies.

The DPP said the children’s rights as outlined in Article 53 (1) and (2) of the Constitution must be complied with.

The mother of the three children, Vanita Nikesh, was said to have taken her own life on April 2, 2022, at the family residence. Her body was found by her mother-in-law in her (deceased’s) bedroom.

Police visited the home for scene preservation and body removal.

Her remains were interred at the Shree Cutchi Gujarati Hindu Crematorium on April 4, 2022.

“The office of the DPP takes note of the existence of the following cases E005 of 2022 Kibera Law Courts E169,MCCHCC/E297/2022 Tononoka High Court E169/2022 all touching on the circumstances of death and child custody, matters outside the purview of this investigation file,” Mr Meroka stated in his directions to the police regional commander.

Besides, Meroka said, the repealed Children Act 2001 (in force on the date of the commission of the offences of abduction and conspiracy to commit a felony) under Section 27 (1)(a) provides, “on the death of a mother the father shall exercise parental responsibility.”

Ms Kariuki said upon visiting the home of Nikesh Harji Senghani, (the father of the three minors) she found the children living in conditions that were conducive.

“The father, as per the law, was best placed to maintain their custody,” Mr Meroka concluded.