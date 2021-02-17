Celebrities are human too, let’s not hold them to absurd ideals

Man looking into magnifying glass
Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Molly Anyango Oketch

What you need to know:

  • It is alarming how wild the society goes when a negative aspect in a celebrity’s life surfaces.
  • I’m left wondering if this is the same society that harps on about how negativity affects one’s mental health.

With my research on the reasons as to why celebrities tend to suffer from mental health issues more than other people, I’m left wondering about the pressure society puts on them in the name of being public figures. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not acting as the celebrity saviour. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Vihiga county assembly approves BBI Bill

  2. Bonchari MP's burial date announced

  3. All out fight to save BBI

  4. Kenya records 6 new Covid deaths

  5. Three judges to hear petitions against city deputy governor

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.