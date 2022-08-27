Celebrations at memorial service as family and friends pay tribute to Ngashville, fallen gospel musician

Death always has a way of setting an atmosphere of gloom and sadness, but at gospel singer Anthony Ng’ang’a memorial service hosted at the Nairobi Chapel, Ngong Road yesterday, the mood was a combination of thanksgiving and reverence as family and friends came together to pay tribute to the musician.

At one point it seemed as though people were attending a gospel concert as fellow musicians from Fatmod and Wernono Group took to the stage to perform some of their greatest hits done together with Ng’ang’a, who was popularly known as Ngashville.

Hits like Songa Kando, Fanana naye and Halle, among other songs that rocked the airwaves in the early 2000s, were performed.

Ngash died on August 21 after he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. According to his family, he started having stomach discomfort on August 13. He was diagnosed with typhoid.

“He had felt better as he had been re-hydrated, but on the evening of August 21, his condition worsened. He was then rushed to hospital at midnight and was immediately admitted to the HDU. His blood pressure was so low that the doctor decided to move him to the ICU. He then experienced multiple organ failure,” Triza, his cousin, said.

Shocked industry

His death was received with shock in the entertainment industry.

“Ngash had a way of making you feel like a better human. He would see the ministry inside us. And we will miss that. He was very open and willing to learn. I was with Ngash on Thursday last week and for the last couple of weeks, he used to say God amemuongelesha sana. When I went to see him he had his Bible next to him,” said Pastor Andy Mburu, who started his music career around the same time as Ngash.

He went on: “He had many dreams. There was this dream where he was lifted up and he was with his family and he saw God’s finger touch each member present. When he finished praying in the dream, the whole family was dressed in white and started to ascend. As I was about to leave, he said something I did not expect. He said he wanted to give his life to Jesus, very interesting because he was already a saved Christian. And I took him through the prayer.”

Singer Daddy Owen, who was very close to the fallen artist, narrated how he introduced Ngash to his wife, Mercy.

“I have known Ngash for so many years. Myself him and Dunco had a group called the three musketeers, I don’t know how we met but what I know is that Ngash was the guy who always had money. He would buy us lunch in Buru. I was the one who introduced Ngash to Mercy, his wife,” Daddy Owen said.

Reminiscing about his last moments, Daddy Owen said, “It was hard for me because I was there with Mom praying. The doctors gave us a chance to see him, we were all with him in the ICU. We were praying loudly without fear. We are here for a purpose and once the purpose is done, that is the journey.”

He finished his tribute by stating that Ngash played a huge role in revolutionising the gospel music industry.

And this can be attributed to the fact that most of their songs included the element of hip hop, a huge contrast to the slow worship music that has been associated with gospel songs.

Ngash together with singer Dunco and others formed the group Fatmod that later grew into Wernono crew.

“He had lovable warm energy; we enjoyed the fact that we had a gospel artiste in the family. We nicknamed him Fabulous because he resembled the US rapper. He was the joker in our cousin's WhatsApp group, we will greatly miss him,” Sonia Gakuru said.

When he was not in the studio, Ngash was a pastry chef. He started running a home-based bakery named The Muffin Company in 2012 until his demise.