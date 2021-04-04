The Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine,
CDC Africa had warned Kenya against Sputnik V vaccine

By  Angela Oketch  &  Leon Lidigu

What you need to know:

  • Africa CDC's third principle is that governments must facilitate vaccination and this means that it should be free.
  • Mr Kagwe says only the government is authorised to carry out the vaccination in the country until further notice.

The Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC) advised African nations against importing commercial Covid-19 vaccines, saying it would engage the manufacturers on behalf of the continent, the Sunday Nation has learnt.

