Caroline Wanjiku Maina, the 38-year-old Nairobi businesswoman who was kidnapped and murdered by unknown assailants on February 12. 2021.

CCTV footage crucial in trial of suspects in woman’s murder

By  Vincent Achuka

Technology and circumstantial evidence are expected to play a significant role when the trial of the murder of businesswoman Caroline Wanjiku Maina starts today at the High Court in Nairobi, with three people, among them her former business partners, as the accused.

