CBK war that revealed reclusive millionaires connecting local banks to the world

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • For 19 years, Kenex has been a mainstay in provision of access to the Swift network, and it currently serves 27 lenders.
  • Swift is a network that allows banks across the world to send and receive messages securely, and which results in exchange of billions of shillings globally each day.

On May 17, 2021 the Central Bank of Kenya ordered financial institutions to dump the Kenya Commerce Exchange Service Bureau (Kenex) and get direct access to Belgium-registered global interbank communication network, Swift, sparking a war that will now be decided in court.

