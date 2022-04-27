CBC training for junior secondary teachers starts

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has officially launched the training of 60,000 secondary school teachers in both public and private schools in preparation for the rollout of junior secondary in January.

Commission chief executive Nancy Macharia yesterday said the programme will see six teachers from each school across the country trained. The training will be carried out at the county and sub-county level at central venues, with the mode of delivery being both face to face and online.

“During this first phase of training, we will involve 60,000 teachers drawn from both public and private secondary schools, including special needs institutions,” she said when she launched the training at the Kenya Institute for Special Education in Nairobi.

By the end of the year, Ms Macharia said, the commission plans to have trained a total of 116,024 teachers in the competency based curriculum (CBC) training.

The programme started yesterday with the training of master trainers and it is expected to end on May 13.

“The master trainers are expected to enhance their capacity on the required methodologies, content and assessment,” said Ms Macharia.

“We are transiting to junior secondary where we are dealing with a broad curriculum which requires that our teachers be retooled in the way they handle content. Therefore, this training is critical in the junior secondary teacher training,” she said.

The TSC boss said the training targets teachers across all the subjects. Each secondary school will nominate six teachers drawn from the subject areas clustered according to departments.

Teachers are also being trained on the competency based assessments administered by the Kenya National Examinations Council.

Ms Macharia added: I must stress that this is just one of the many trainings that we will mount for teachers to ensure all our staff are provided with needed skills to handle the CBC.”

After the training, Ms Macharia said, teachers are expected to shift from the traditional mode of teaching where the teacher stands in front of the class and lectures to the teacher joining learner groups and holding discussions.

This year, the National Treasury allocated Sh1 billion to the TSC for the training of teachers on CBC.

“This is, therefore, to inform you and the entire country that we are well equipped to deliver the necessary training and that all parents and other stakeholders should be assured that learners will undergo quality teaching and learning,” she said.

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development Chief Executive Charles Ong’ondo said curriculum implementation is immensely dependent on the availability, readiness and willingness of teachers.

“The key philosophy at the pre-primary level was interaction, at the primary school level the key word was socialisation to be able to create awareness in matters education, the key statement at this stage, particularly with junior secondary, is exploration,” he said.

He said junior secondary would prepare learners for the senior secondary where the key word will be pre-career.

Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association chairperson, Mr Indimuli Kahi said all secondary schools are ready for the training.

“This particular training is what will enable teachers assist the learners identify what career path they will need to pursue in senior secondary and after,” he said.