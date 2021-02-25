Solidarity Day and Boarding Primary School
CBC report yet to be made public weeks after launch

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

What you need to know:

  • Authorities have also resisted inquiries about the cost of implementing the new education system. 
  • Also kept away from the public is the human resource and how the government intends to bridge the gaps.

More than two weeks after President Uhuru Kenyatta launched a report by a task force on the competency-based curriculum (CBC), the document is yet to be made public and State officials are not even sure where to find it.

