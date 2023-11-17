Catholic Church enters milk business with Sh150 million plant in Kiambu

Caritas Nairobi, the relief and development agency of the Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi, has inaugurated a milk processing factory in Kiambu to boost the region's dairy sector.

The Sh150 million dairy plant, located in Limuru, is expected to benefit over 5,000 smallholder dairy farmers.

Kiambu County falls under the Archdiocese of Nairobi.

The Caritas Nairobi Dairy Unit, according to the church, aims to empower local communities engaged in dairy farming to address food security and malnutrition.

"As a church, we have an obligation to feed people not only spiritually but also economically," said Nairobi Archbishop Philip Anyolo during the official unveiling of the facility at the Archdiocesan Farm in Limuru on Thursday.

The Archbishop reiterated the Catholic Church's commitment to strengthening the agriculture and livestock sector through its programmes.

"Tackling hunger and food security is a collective responsibility for all of us. The launch of this project is not only about inaugurating a milk processing unit, but also about promoting livelihoods," said Archbishop Anyolo.

He added: "In a world where millions of people still suffer from food insecurity and malnutrition, this initiative is a beacon of hope, resilience and solidarity for farmers to face the challenges."

While pledging Caritas Nairobi's commitment to supporting dairy farmers in Kiambu County, Archbishop Anyolo urged the government to implement initiatives that would reduce the cost of animal feed.

Farmers across the country are facing additional costs due to the rising and skyrocketing prices of commercial dairy feeds, threatening milk production.

Despite earlier efforts by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to address the issue, the cost of raw materials for animal feed continues to rise.

Kenya imports more than 70 per cent of the raw materials used to formulate animal feed.

The Caritas Dairy Unit has a processing capacity of 20,000 litres per day and Sister Mary Mbachi, Director of Caritas Nairobi, revealed that the facility cost over Sh150 million to set up.

"Currently, we collect milk from farmers, pasteurise it, chill it and then market it," said Sister Mbachi.

She added that the factory would soon start processing dairy products such as yoghurt and fermented milk (mala).

Through the aggregation programme, farmers receive commercial feed at a subsidised price and training in silage making, water harvesting and biogas production as part of climate-smart agriculture resilience initiatives to support and cushion them against the devastating effects of climate change, especially during the dry season.

The processing plant has employed 50 people, with a further 60 benefiting indirectly through services such as milk transport and office work.

The plant sits on three acres of land.

The dairy sector plays a crucial role in the growth of the country's economy and contributes significantly to GDP, with an estimated 5.1 million farmers, the majority of whom are smallholders.

They produce over 5.2 billion litres of milk per year, generating over Sh230 billion in revenue.

Caritas Microfinance Bank CEO David Mukaru announced that the Catholic Church-owned financial institution has earmarked over Sh500 million to support dairy farmers in Kiambu County through credit facilities.

"As a country, we produce about 95 per cent of the milk we consume. But unfortunately, only 30 per cent of it is sold through formal structures. As key strategic partners and stakeholders, we must encourage farmers to break away from the chains of informal structures in order to earn better incomes," urged Mr Mukaru during the inauguration of the milk processing facility.

The main partners who funded the establishment of the Caritas Dairy Unit include Caritas Italiana, the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), CELIM and Missio Invest.