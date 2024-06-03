Casket-less funeral: Hiker Cheruiyot mourned as romantic

The late mountaineer Joshua Cheruiyot Kirui was not only the first Kenyan and African to reach the summit of the world's tallest mountain without supplemental oxygen, but he was also at the top of his game in his career, family matters and romance.

While the body of the banker and celebrated mountaineer is still resting at the summit of Mount Everest in Nepal, thousands of miles from home, family and friends gathered at Nairobi's Citam, Valley Road, to pay tribute.

His colleagues in the banking sector at the Kenya Commercial Bank, where he worked until his death, some mountaineers with whom they conquered mountains including Mount Kenya together, eulogised Cheruiyot as the best at what he did.

Family members of the late Kenyan hiker Joshua Cheruiyot during the Requiem Mass held on 3rd June 2024 at Citam Valley Road Church in Nairobi. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation

Normally, most communities in Africa hold such services while the body of the deceased lies in the coffin in front of them.

But it was a different story for the family of Mr Wilson Kenduiywo and Mrs Ruth Kenduiywo, Cheruiyot's parents, who were forced to make the difficult decision to leave their loved one's body on the mountain.

Mr Kenduiywo's only message was to parents, urging them to pay attention to the character of their children when raising them.

“As we raise our children, we don’t know what they will become in the future. But the main thing is, when you are raising children, remember two things; character and hard work. If you can get that, then you will be good,” Mr Kenduiywo said.

Cheruiyot's mother is still unable to talk about the death of her son and instead dedicated one of the hymns that was her favourite to her son, Blessed Assurance.

Ruth Kenduiywo mother to the late Kenyan hiker Joshua Cheruiyot flanked by family members sings a song during the Requiem Mass held on 3rd June 2024 at Citam Valley Road Church in Nairobi. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation

For the little daughter left behind, Cherotich, Cheruiyot was a very good father to her who will be missed.

“You are a very good dad. You helped us in hard times and we thank you for so much, and we will forever miss you. And if you ever miss me, just know that I am with you,” Cherotich said in her message.

His partner Nakhulo Brenda (not mother to Cherotich) describes that she knew Cheruiyot as a romantic person who courted her after going out for dinner and coffee dates.

Nakhulo Brenda the partner to the late Kenyan hiker Joshua Cheruiyot speaks during the Requiem Mass held on June 3, 2024 at Citam Valley Road Church in Nairobi. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation

“I remember our first Valentine’s together, he forewarned me and told me, Nakhulo, I am a Kalenjin man. Do not expect flowers from me. Do not expect any cakes from me…Cheruiyot, I am gonna miss your random pancake and tea sessions…I will miss our drives to Kasarani to buy goat meat for your special recipes,” Ms Nakhulo eulogised.

“You are a kind man, intelligent, smart. You had a sense of humour and most importantly, you showed me what it means to be loved, I will miss you greatly,” she added.

The hiker, 40, was announced to be dead on May 22, 2024, after missing from his colleagues while doing what he loved, in what the family said came after he fell into a crevasse on Mt Everest.

Family and friends of the late Kenyan hiker Joshua Cheruiyot pose for a photo after the Requiem Mass held on 3rd June 2024 at Citam Valley road Church in Nairobi. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation

His older brother, Enock Kiplagat, is also still in disbelief over his brother's death, saying that it will take time for him to accept the reality.

Another memorial service for Cheruiyot will be held in Chepterit village, Nandi County on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.



