Case of two women charged with defrauding employer of Sh2m car to begin

The hearing of a case where two women are accused of conspiring to defraud a motor vehicle company will begin next week.

The accused, Ms Rosebella Wandere and Grace Awuor, former employees of RANA Auto Selection Limited, will appear before Magistrate Teresia Odera on Monday.

Ms Wandere and Ms Awuor will be facing charges of conspiring to defraud RANA Auto Selection Limited of a vehicle worth Sh2 million.

The two are facing charges of conspiracy to defraud contrary to section 317 of the penal code among 11 other counts.

“On diverse dates between March 20, 2022 and June 16, 2022, at an unknown place within the republic jointly with others not in court, conspired to defraud RANA Auto Selection of a motor vehicle worth Sh2 million,” read court papers.

On the second count, the two are accused of interfering with a computerised motor vehicle registration system contrary to section 5 E(a) of the Traffic Act.

According to the court particulars, the accused, jointly with others not in court, unlawfully interfered with entries in the computerized motor vehicle registry by entering a change of ownership of the motor vehicle.

“On May 19, 2022, you unlawfully interfered with the computerized motor vehicle registration number plate KDD930U Toyota Noah Silver in colour from TINSA Motors Limited to Austin Jimmy Onoka,” read the court documents.

Ms Wandere and Ms Awuor are also facing a charge of stealing by servant, contrary to section 281 of the penal code on the third and fourth counts.

The court heard that the accused, who are employees of RANA Auto Selection Limited Yard, stole Sh443,600 and Sh520,600 respectively from the company.

Ms Awuor is also facing forgery charges contrary to section 350(1) of the penal code.