Caroline Wanjiku murder: Two suspects deny charges

Two suspects in the murder of businesswoman Caroline Wanjiku Maina pleaded not guilty when they were charged on Tuesday.

Edwin Otieno Odiwuor and Samwel Okoth Adinda were charged virtually at the Kilimani Law Courts. Their lawyers applied for their release on bail.

Ms Wanjiku, a former employee of the Co-operative Bank in Embu, was kidnapped after someone lured her with the promise of helping her boost her Stima Sacco shares.

She had withdrawn Sh350,000 from her bank account at the Co-operative Bank Stima Plaza branch on the afternoon of February 12. The following afternoon, her concerned family reported her as missing at Muthangari Police Station.

Her decomposing body was later found at a thicket in Kajiado.

On March 6, detectives reported the arrest of two more suspects in the businesswoman's murder.

The suspects were arrested in Kisii with two mobile phones that belonged to the Ms Wanjiku.

Police said one is a 17-year-old schoolboy and the other a tout.

Mr Odiwuor and Mr Adinda were among several suspects who were arrested after the investigation was opened.

Others were Mr Stevenson Oduor Ouma and Ms Mercy Gitiri Mongo, a former director of youth affairs at the Embu County government.