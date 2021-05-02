Caroline Wangui seeks Giovanni Forino's Sh2bn wealth

A bitter property row over for the control of an estate worth Sh2 billion is simmering between an Italian family and a Kenyan woman who claims to be the sole surviving widow of a man who died two years ago.

The row has now sucked in the police and government officials in Malindi and Nairobi as the family, which has to fly in from Italy for the hearing of several cases, accuse the officials of being complicit in the wastage of the estate.

The fight for the control of the estate including a hotel in Watamu, real estate, vehicles and money in the accounts pits, on one hand, the family of Giovanni Forino and his widow Gioia Anna, who is aged 90, his daughter Michelina and son Salvatore and Giovanni’s the son Alfonso and a Kenyan woman identified as Caroline Wangui.

Ms Wangui says she is Giovanni’s sole surviving widow and that she bore the old man, a son now aged seven.

She claims to have evidence to prove that the late Giovanni supported the son, among them a standing order to his company to be remitting Sh35,000 every month to her.

“I aver and affirm that my deceased husband took up his parental responsibilities of our son seriously. He had placed a standing order in Gio-Fo in favour of our son to the tune of Kshs35,231 a month,” she said.

Late tycoon Giovanni Forino. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

She said Giovanni supported her after requesting her not to work and now that he is dead, she needs at least Sh200,000 per month for healthcare, education and accommodation.

But the family claims to have dug up details on the registration of the child and allegedly discovered that the son was sired by another man but the certificates she presented were forgeries.

They have also applied to have a DNA test conducted on the son and also enjoin the child’s real father in the case, for a paternity test.

Other than the succession case, which has dragged on for two years, the family filed a civil suit against Alfonso and the Registrar of Companies for the rectification of the register in relation to Gio-Fo Ltd.

The family, through lawyer Jackeline Kimeto, is accusing the son of forging their father’s signature and transferring the old man’s shares to himself, while Giovanni was on his death bed in Italy.

There are also criminal complaints touching on forgeries and theft of money, which are still under investigation but the family says the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is dragging its feet.

The family also filed a complaint against Ms Wangui who they claim in collusion with Alfonso, obtained the birth certificate claiming her son was sired by Giovanni.

Giovanni died on January 22, 2019, and left behind his 90-year-old wife Anna, who lives in Italy, daughter Michelina, sons Alfonso and Salvatore.

The family said he came to Malindi in 2006 and purchased the company — Gio-Fo Ltd. The estate is worth Sh2 billion as per court papers comprising Twiga Beach Resort, which has a 200-bed capacity.

The hotel charters flights directly from Italy, according to the family.

Giovanni was the majority shareholder with 999 shares and his son, Alfonso held one share.

Giovanni fell sick in July 2018 and was flown to Italy by Salvatore for treatment after he was diagnosed with cancer at Stage Four. The family says Alfonso, who allegedly spent most of his time in Italy, flew to Kenya and asked for bank accounts. He allegedly asked to be issued with parallel cheque books.

His father learnt of his move and flew back to Kenya accompanied by his daughter. He filed a complaint with the police, on September 15, 2018, but by that time, Alfonso had withdrawn some money. The son filed a counter case.

The old man then decided to transfer some 150 shares of the company to his daughter, instructions he gave to the company secretary Victor Were. He also transferred 150 other shares to Salvatore and appointed Michelina a director of Gio-Fo Limited.

Michelina was her father’s favourite daughter and the old man had given her the power of attorney and also made her a co-signatory to the accounts and the next of kin.

The late tycoon Giovanni Forino's son Alfonso Forino. Photo credit: Pool

But Alfonso wrote to the company secretary protesting the move because apparently, his father should have sought his consent before making the transfers, maintaining that he was a shareholder of the company.

Giovanni’s health deteriorated and he was taken back to Italy, where he died about four months later.

Their lawyer says the family at some point withdrew the case hoping that they would resolve it within the family.

But after the death of their father, they allegedly discovered that his son and Ms Wangui were meddling with the estate and records at the Registrar of Companies.

Meanwhile, Ms Kimeto asked for the original documents transferring the shares to Mr Alfonso. The family then lodged a complaint with the police in Malindi but since nothing was happening, they moved to the DCI at Mazingara House in Nairobi, for assistance.

The family then instructed Ms Kimeto to challenge a grant given to Alfonso to administer the estate. The family obtained interim orders, which also froze the accounts and a temporary grant was issued to the widow and daughter.

Shares transfer

The family has been flying in and out of Kenya during the hearings but are now fearing to be arrested on trumped-up charges. They filed the complaint about the transfer of shares and revived the earlier case they had withdrawn.

During one of the hearings, the daughter was allegedly accosted by a woman identified as Mary Syevutha Peter who said had an employment dispute with Giovanni. But Ms Kimeto said she was paid Sh500,000 but she insisted on being paid additional money, more than a decade later.

In a bid to intimidate the family from pursuing the estate, Ms Kimeto says Mr Salvatore was slapped with malicious charges over an offence that he allegedly committed 10 years earlier.

A warrant of arrest was issued and he was arrested on September 27, 2019.

He was charged before a Malindi court but the family challenged the prosecution and the case was quashed on January 30, last year after arguing that the charges were illegally and maliciously preferred against him.

A charge sheet attached to the proceedings shows that Ms Syevutha complained that Mr Salvatore created a disturbance by threatening her at a restaurant in Malindi by calling her a prostitute who had slept with his father and in the process, disrupted the activities at the restaurant and other customers. He allegedly committed the offence on August 30, 2009.

One of the key witnesses was Mr Alfonso but chief magistrate Julie Oseko terminated the case because the prosecution could not explain the 10-year delay in filing the charges. The magistrate dismissed claims that the accused could not be traced and said the police should have filed the case and sought his warrant of arrest.

Ms Kimeto said the DCIO in Malindi and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions officials have once again brought up more charges against the three to block them from pursuing the succession matter.