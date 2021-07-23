Caroline Kangogo’s burial kept on hold after autopsy fails to take place

Barnabas Kibor

Mr Barnabas Kibor (centre), Cpl Caroline Kangogo’s father, protests at Iten County Referral Funeral Home on July 23, 2021 after the family failed to collect her body for burial.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Barnabas Bii  &  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • The burial was to take place today at their Nyawa home, Elgeyo-Marakwet County.
  • The family had brought a casket with them ready to collect the body only to be turned away.

The family of the late Caroline Kangogo will have to wait longer before they can bury their daughter after the post-mortem which was scheduled for yesterday was postponed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.