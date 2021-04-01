Cancer care boost as tester unveiled

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe while evaluating the installation of 3T MRI at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital in December 2020. He is flanked by the hospital board chairperson, Prof Olive Mugenda (left), and head of radiology department, Dr Sarah Osiemwo.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • New global data suggests that the burden of cancer has risen to 42,116 cases and 27,092 deaths a year.
  • Sourcing and equipping of medical centres with screening and treatment services to increase the availability of facilities.

Kenya’s fight against cancer has received a major boost after a major hospital installed a sophisticated diagnostic machine.

