Canadian terror suspect held in Diani after he was intercepted en route to Somalia

Police in Diani were on Tuesday evening allowed to hold a terror suspect of Canadian origin for 20 days to complete their investigation.

Anti-terror police officers requested to have the suspect Elias Abdulhamid detained.

In the miscellaneous application produced before Chief Magistrate Lilian Lewa, police said the suspect was arrested in Lunga lunga while trying to sneak into the country without identification documents.

The court was further informed that Abdulhamid was on transit to Somalia through the Kenya-Tanzania border to join Al-Shabaab militants with the intent to train and later carry out terrorist activities in Kenya and Ethiopia.

“Recent intelligent reports indicate that the respondent was arrested in Egypt in 2019 while trying to join ISIS terrorist group," the police further said.

Police also said that the suspect is believed to have also tried to enter into the United States of America illegally but was stopped.

The respondent confessed to the police of having been acquitted in both cases as mentioned above due to lack of evidence in Egypt and in the United States of America, police said.

The suspect requested the police not to deport him to Canada where he is being sought for terror related activities.

The officer in charge told the court that the investigations involved verifying his identity, nationality and criminal records with the INTERPOL, the Canadian High commission in Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopian authorities over his links to terrorism activities.

They further told the court that it was prudent to check his mental status having incriminated himself by making a bold confession of his intentions to travel and join al shabaab terrorist group.

The magistrate allowed the application and had the respondent remanded at the Diani police for 20 days.