Campus students: We went into 'hustles' to survive

The hustle culture is now so ingrained in most Kenyans that making an extra coin is probably at the top of your mind even in this moment.

For the average university student, hustling has taken on a different meaning. The social media-savvy comrade has leveraged the internet to not only open up new income channels but also grow their brands and market their products.

The Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) does not have enough money to lend to every student who needs it, leaving thousands of young people struggling to raise tuition fees and make ends meet.

On February 3, Helb executives told the National Assembly’s Committee on Education that 75,000 first-year students would not receive state loans due to delayed disbursement from the government.

But this grim reality has not dissuaded comrades from rising to the occasion and starting business ventures to raise money for their tuition and upkeep.

The novelty of their ideas and their mastery of social media platforms has seen them launch successful businesses and navigate the tough economic climate.

Anne Abuya, founder and owner of Eventfully Kenya. Photo credit: Agatha Gichana | Nation Media Group

Eventfully Kenya

Anne Abuya, popularly known as Rapunzel, is a student at the University of Nairobi studying for a bachelor’s degree in commerce.

Anne started an event-planning and interior design business, Eventfully Kenya, which turns clients’ concepts about their dream events into reality.

Anne was inspired to start the business because of the high cost of living caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and lack of help from Helb. She found it difficult to ask her parents for pocket money when they were already paying her tuition fees.

“Covid-19 was a blessing in disguise because it pushed me to discover my passion and interest. It was during quarantine that I developed the idea of starting an events-planning and interior design business.”

She has had to built up a client list. Her first event was planning a birthday party for her brother-in-law. The event was such a success that she got referrals from that event.

She has, however, had to learn on the job by acquiring skills such as relationship management and negotiation skills.

“I have also come to appreciate that it is important to sign legally binding contracts and not just rely on word of mouth when closing deals. Trust is a major issue in my line of business.”

She has sharpened her business acumen since starting the business in 2020. She has planned over thirty corporate events, including one in Kenya for Reekado Banks, the Nigerian Afrobeats hit maker.

Time management has enabled Anne to run her business while still pursuing her undergraduate degree. She is convinced that online classes have helped her create more time to run Eventfully Kenya.

The business has helped her to move into her own apartment, something that she believes she could not have done in the current economic climate.

“Nobody should be scared of trying something new, especially if you are young. Failure is for winners because you learn from your mistakes and grow in the process,’’ Anne says.

True Denim Collection (TDC) Collective member David Chai. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

True denim collection

David Chai, an international relations and diplomacy student in his fourth year at Riara University, and two former students channelled their love for Nairobi culture and street fashion to start True Denim Collection.

True Denim Collection is a modern streetwear brand that carries custom-designed denim jackets.

“The general feeling among my friends was that we were really broke,’’ David says amid a chuckle. “It is also difficult to borrow money from your parents because they assume that you are already grown.’’

David and the two other friends, Thomas Ongaro and Collins Rotich, settled on customising thrifted denim jackets.

When the business started, the trio found it difficult to get government funding and resorted to raising capital from friends and family with a promise to refund the money with interest.

The brand’s first major mistake was purchasing a mitumba (second-hand clothes) bale without inspecting the contents. They ended up with a pile of substandard jackets with only three quality pieces.

This was a learning curve that David says taught them to always be diligent when sourcing mitumba bales.

The business, whose Instagram handle is @trudenimcollection, has now grown from upcycling thrifted jackets to making original pieces with materials sourced from local suppliers.

“Dressing is a huge part of a society’s culture. It was important for us to make clothes made by us instead of propping foreign brands,’’ David says

True Denim Collection got a vendor station at the popular K1 Flea market, where they sold jackets diligently every Sunday. This and custom orders through their Instagram page built their business monumentally.

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic destabilised the business as their vendor station was closed down and most of the team members had to move back home.

Taking a break from running their business prompted True Denim Collection to retool their business model as well. David says they started to appreciate the convergence of Nairobi music and fashion. This bore the True Denim Experience, an event organised by True Denim Collection Collective Members and hosts popular Nairobi acts while selling their products.

“Life has a way of pushing your limits. The lockdown challenged our business acumen and gave us an opportunity to expand our brand,’’ David says

The business now averages 100 denim jacket sales a month. “When we started, the idea was so pure and genuine, we were turning our love for fashion into a business. We did not think that True Denim Collection would even start paying our bills.”

David says that discipline and time management has helped him contribute meaningfully as a True Denim Collection’s Collective Member and also pursue his undergraduate degree.

“Just start. If you are in a situation where you need to raise money for school and you don’t have funding, venturing into business may be your best bet.”

Sandwich Podcast hosts (Left to Right) Tony Kibet, Joan Melly, Owen Njuguna and George Nyamita. Photo credit: Agatha Gichana | Nation Media Group

Sandwich podcast

The podcasting space in Kenya grew rapidly when the government issued a nationwide curfew. University students Joan Melly, Tony Kibet, Owen Njuguna and George Nyamita leveraged the spike to start the Sandwich Podcast.

It is a podcast by young people for young people. The podcast name Sandwich encompasses the concept of having a conversation on trending social topics but within an airy and relatable context that is the hosts’ experiences.

“It was a hobby at first, a couple of friends from different backgrounds having fun and sharing our experiences,’’ says Joan, a business information technology student at KCA University.

The students had always wanted to start a podcast but they did not have funding for equipment. They only had a camera among the five of them when they started.

Nonetheless, Tony says the pandemic made them realise that they could do much more outside school to make money.

“We have learnt a lot since we started this podcast two years ago. We respect our friendship but also understand that this is a business at the end of the day,” says George, a student at Strathmore University.

They have had to align their school timetables to create time to record the podcast.

“School is very important to us so we schedule our recording sessions in our free time. Communicating with other team members is also crucial in ensuring consistency,’’

The hosts market their podcast on their social media pages and to their school friends. They attribute the success of their podcast to consistency and team work. Sandwich Podcast makes sure to release at least an episode every week.

The hosts play different roles to ensure smooth running of the podcast. Tony is the lead host and director, Joan is in charge of communications and marketing, George oversees finances while Owen is the content strategist.

The most socially impactful episode that the hosts aired was Episode 69 on sex education, which was also their second most listened-to episode, with over 8,000 plays. Sharing vulnerable experiences regarding sex while also cautioning listeners on safe sex practices was the kind of content that the hosts believe lacks in mainstream media.

Apart from creating content for their podcast, they host live shows, sell branded merchandise, run ads and pursue corporate partnerships. This has enabled them to generate income that pays their bills.

Sandwich Podcast now averages over 6,000 plays per episode and is available on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Castbox and Anchor.

“You don’t need state-of-the-art equipment to start podcasting. If you have good content, people will listen. Make use of your smartphone and grow from there,’’ George says.

Keith Emali, the founder of Emali Bakers. Photo credit: Agatha Gichana | Nation Media Group

Emali bakers

Keith Emali, a business information technology student in his fourth year, is the one-man team behind Emali Bakers.

Keith says he has always had a penchant for baking since he was a child. When his mother asked him to make cakes for her friends, Keith was inspired to turn the passion into a business.

“I was the one who used to butter the baking trays whenever we baked at home. I also consumed a lot of YouTube videos and like to try out different cake recipes.”

He enrolled in a baking class shortly after high school and launched his business from his home. Opening a social media page where he markets his cakes was the game changer for Keith.

“Once I started posting content on my Instagram page, @emalibakers, a lot of people started ordering cakes since they were at home most of the time. That is how I acquired a consistent customer base.”

Even though he has been running the business for almost four years, he has been unable to get government funding that would enable him to purchase better baking equipment and products.

Keith bakes late into the night in order to make his next day’s orders. But he appreciates growing his business network and making his customers’ day because of his delicious cakes.

“Baking is an art. I am happy to be part of the reason people experience love and joy through the cakes I make.”

For university students who intend to kick-start a business, Keith advises them to identify an unmet need among their friends.

“I noticed that most bakeries do not sell fresh out-of-the-oven cakes. This inspired me to create a business that supplies freshly made cakes on order,’’ he added.

He has since grown his client base to corporate clients, who have significantly boosted his sales. He also sells an average of 10 cakes and 12 sets of cupcakes in a good week.

“Social media plays a huge role in my success because I advertise a lot on Twitter during special occasions such as Valentine’s,’’ Keith says,