Campaign aims to save 1.2 million African children from stunted growth

One in every three African children lacks a diet that meets nutrient needs during the first 1,000 days of life.

This is according to a United Nations' “Make the Connection” campaign aimed at raising awareness and funds to prevent chronic malnutrition in Africa. The main objective of the online campaign is to protect Africa’s human capital, even with at least 1.2 million children at risk of stunted growth by 2022.

Chronic malnutrition develops when children do not receive the nutrients they need during the first 1,000 days of life (during pregnancy until the child’s second birthday).

The consequences include stunted growth, impaired brain development and a weakened immune system, which prevent children from reaching their full potential. They are, however, largely irreversible.

In comparison to their peers, chronically malnourished children struggle to perform well in school and on average earn 20 percent less as adults.

Serious consequences

Chronic malnutrition is not only a human tragedy but also an enormous obstacle to affected nations’ economic development.

In Africa, the cost of under-nutrition in some countries is estimated to be up to 16 percent of their gross domestic products (GDP).

And with the unprecedented impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is now projected that more children are at risk of chronic malnutrition as parents have less money to afford nutritious food.

“Everywhere in Africa, the pandemic has had a disastrous effect on people’s income and ability to access nutritious foods. It is imperative that we shine more light on chronic malnutrition in these challenging times,” Assia Sidibe, Head of the UNITLIFE Secretariat, said on Wednesday during the launch of a partnership to save millions of children from this plight.

UNITLIFE has partnered with the Ecobank Foundation to raise awareness and funds to fight malnutrition.

The UN body was established by the UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and UN Women and is dedicated to fighting chronic malnutrition through innovation.

The body finances nutritious food systems and invests in women's empowerment and climate-smart agriculture, the goal being to save the next generation.

Race against time

According to UNITLIFE, one in every five children worldwide is chronically malnourished today.

But despite affecting 144 million children worldwide, there is little or no public awareness on chronic malnutrition.

Mr Sidibe noted that it is now more vital to stand together for nutrition consortium projects, considering that an estimated 1.2 million additional children in sub-Saharan Africa will be stunted in 2022, compared to 2019, due to interruptions in nutrition services and increased household poverty.

Carl Manlan, Ecobank Foundation’s Chief Operating Officer, said their aim is to create a positive impact on the lives of people across Africa through partnerships such as the one with UNITLIFE.

“Make the Connection” is in line with the ongoing global effort to mobilise additional resources for development and contributes to the achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030, especially SDG two, which aims at ending hunger, achieving food security and improved nutrition, and promoting sustainable agriculture.”