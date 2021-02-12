Campaign aims to save 1.2 million African children from stunted growth

Chronic malnutrition develops when children do not receive the nutrients they need during the first 1,000 days of life (during pregnancy until the child’s second birthday).

Photo credit: Albert Gonzalez Farran | AFP
By  Leon Lidigu

One in every three African children lacks a diet that meets nutrient needs during the first 1,000 days of life.

