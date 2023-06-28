Calls for peace, political tolerance dominate Idd celebrations

Muslims from across the country flocked to various mosques and prayer grounds to commemorate Idd-ul-Adha as a section of the faithful plan to mark the day on Thursday.

In Mombasa, the main prayer was held at Tononoka grounds while those who will mark the day tomorrow have planned to hold prayers at Ronald Ngala.

Idd-ul-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice is celebrated by Muslims around the world as a major holiday over a period of three to four days. It is celebrated after the completion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Muslim faithful converge for Idd-ul-Adha prayers at the Tononoka Grounds in Mombasa on June 28, 2023. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Imam Mohamed Ali led hundreds of Muslims in prayers at the Tononoko grounds.

Speaking to the press after the prayers, Muslim leaders called for peace and urged both opposition leaders and the government to drop their hardline positions and engage in talks to bring peace to the country.

Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa urged Kenyans of all faiths to maintain peace and help each other during these difficult economic times.

"We must avoid anything that will cause conflict in our country and we must always maintain peace and pray for it. We do not want to go the way of South Sudan," he said.

Imam Abu Hamza stressed that Kenya cannot make meaningful progress until there is peace.

Uasin Gishu deputy governor John Barorot second (left), joins Muslim faithful during Idd-Ul-Adha prayers held at Uasin Gishu Primary School in Eldoret town on June 28, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

According to the religious leader, Kenya should learn from what is happening in South Sudan and other countries facing war and political instability to prevent the country from falling into a similar scenario.

"We call on opposition leaders and government officials to resolve their differences without resorting to violence," he said.

Religious leaders have warned both the government and the opposition against exploiting the poor.

Muslim faithful during Idd-Ul-Adha prayers held at Uasin Gishu Primary School in Eldoret town on June 28, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

"They should not claim to be defending the poor when in fact they are creating more problems for them". There are people who have to work every day to put food on the table; if you create a dangerous environment where they cannot work, it means they will be unemployed," Hamza explained.

At the same time, the religious leaders urged the Kenyan government to address the country's security concerns.

"It doesn't make sense for us to be at the forefront of calling for peace in other countries while failing to address the internal challenges facing our people. Our leaders must first address challenges at home before pretending to call for peace in other countries," he said.

Muslims mark Idd-Ul-Adha at Jamia Mosque in Kakamega. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Former Mombasa governor Hassan Joho attended the prayers at the Masjid Ummu Kulthum compound in Kizingo.

The former governor was accompanied by his brother, Abubakar Joho, as well as the speaker of the county assembly, Aharub Khatri, and other politicians.