Calls for peace dominate Idd celebrations in Nairobi

Muslims in Nairobi on Friday joined other Kenyans in celebrating Idd Ul Fitr as calls for peace dominated speeches more so in Kibera where chaos was witnessed during Opposition protests last month.

Jamia Mosque Imam Sheikh Jamaldin Osman led thousands of Muslims at Sir Ali Muslim Club in Kariokor Nairobi for the prayers after Deputy Chief Kadhi Sukhyan Omar on Thursday announced the crescent moon had been sighted locally.

He urged Muslims to be united and asked Kenyan political leaders to read from the same script and solve challenges facing the country so that the nation can achieve great strides economically.

In Kibera, Muslims also celebrated Eid by praying in various mosques like Makina, Lindi, Jimia, Darajani, Laini Saba, Makongeni, Karanja, Kambi Lendu DC where Sheikhs, Muftis and Imams called for peace among the residents.

Kibera witnessed chaos last month after a church and a mosque were burnt during Opposition protests against the government. However, ODM leader Raila Odinga met with the local political and religious leaders and later rallied the residents to maintain peace.

While hosting Muslims during the last Iftar on Thursday night, Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco) Founder and CEO Dr Kennedy Odede urged all communities in Kibera to co-exist peacefully and concentrate on development instead of politics.

“Peace is not talking; peace is about action. What we have done here is peace because we have come together and shared a meal as one people,

“As Shofco CEO, I’ve always ensured that the Kibera community co-exist as one despite many tribes living here. Our projects serve everyone regardless of the tribe and that is what we must all do to change Kibera,” said Dr Odede.

Apart from preaching peace in slums and marginalised communities, Shofco has been engaging in a series of development activities not only in Kibera but the entire country.

Dr Odede assured the Muslim Faithful that he will roll out more empowerment programs for the youth so that they are not misused by politicians.

“We must train our youth and give them jobs so that they are not misused by politicians. We must have a plan on how we can empower our youth and I will take the lead in doing so,” he stated.

Lindi Ward Member of County Ochieng Jera, who attended the event, echoed Mr Odede's sentiments and urged Kibera youths to engage in projects which can change their lives.