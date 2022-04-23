Busy morning at funeral home after Kibaki's body arrives

As the news of former President Mwai Kibaki’s death swept through the nation yesterday, Lee Funeral Home, in Nairobi, where his body was taken, was witnessing heightened activity.

An uneventful morning instantly became busy. What would have been a quiet Friday turned into a hive of activity, characterised by salutes, military and police presence and occasional tears.

From the moment the death was made public, the military moved in, replacing the usual private security manning the entrances.

The surrounding areas were heavily guarded.

Inside the premises, military police called the shots. Outside, General Service Unit officers took control of the road, alongside traffic police.

They questioned those who wanted to use the road, mostly allowing in journalists and select VIPs.

Then came the rain, which cleared human presence around the funeral home.

The deserted Argwings Kodhek road represented the emptiness that comes with grief.

With news of death, many political leaders streamed in, those who knew Kibaki at a personal level, those who worked with him, and those who served in his government.

With other Kenyans, they mourned a leader who improved the country’s economy.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu said Kibaki was a statesman whose leadership style was unique.

“He listened to people before making a decision,” Governor Ngilu said.

“It is sad we’ve lost him at a time this country greatly needed his wisdom.”

Reformist, statesman

Mrs Ngilu served in Kibaki’s government as a minister of Health.

She said Kibaki was a top economist, reformist and a statesman.

“We will miss his leadership, guidance, political strength and wisdom,” she added.

Mr Stephen arap Tarus, a diplomat, said: “This is not a loss to his family only, but to everyone who shared Kibaki’s inspiration and care.”

Mr Raphael Tuju, another minister in the Kibaki administration, said he was mourning a mentor. Mr Tuju said he remembered Kibaki as a leader and not just a politician.

He added that Kibaki had no time for gossip.

“He would get excited when one talked about strategies to improve the life of Kenyans. Small talk and gossip were especially boring to him,” Mr Tuju said.

“He was among a very small number of Kenyan leaders with big thinking and visions beyond ethnic community and beyond primitive accumulation of wealth.”

Nominated MP Maina Kamanda, who served as chairman of the Democratic Party – an outfit founded by Kibaki – and later as the Sports minister in his government said: “Mzee had time for everyone.”

He remembered Kibaki as a man who respected everybody and allowed everyone to do their work.

“He was a pillar of this nation,” Mr Kamanda said.

Orange Democratic Movement Treasurer Timothy Bosire said Kibaki was a hero and a great leader. He proposed that Kibaki be buried at the Heroes’ Corner in Nairobi.

Details of Kibaki’s funeral have not been released.

By 4pm, only the Kibaki nuclear family members were allowed at the funeral home.