Busy budget-making season ahead for committee chair Kanini Kega

Kieni MP Kanini Kega

Kieni MP Kanini Kega addresses the press in Nairobi on January 9, 2019. 

  • His election comes as the committee readies for a busy budget-making season that includes considering the Sh120 billion supplementary estimates for the 2020/21 financial year currently before the House.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega will chair the Budget and Appropriations Committee until the end of the current term of the National Assembly following his unanimous election last Monday.

