Businessman to face charges in Sh13.7million fake gold case

A trader accused of defrauding an Austrian businessman of more than Sh13.7million while pretending to be in a position to sell him 7kg of gold has a case to answer.

Mr Kevin Obia alias Kevin Kleigh has been charged with obtaining Euros 127,000 (Sh13.7million) on May 01, 2015 at the Hilton Hotel, Nairobi from Mr Christian Gallati pretending he was in a position to sell to him 7kg of gold.

As a result Mr Obia was on Friday put on his defence by Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

But Mr Obia, who gave a sworn defence, told the court that he was framed by the police and that he knows nothing about the fake gold trade.

Fake gold deals

Asked by prosecuting counsel Ms Angela Fuchaka whether he has ever handled gold bars, Mr Obia said: “I have never handled gold bars neither am I in the gold business.”

Mr Obia told the court that he only reads in the media how unsuspecting international traders have been conned millions of shillings in fake gold deals.

“I have never engaged in that illegal gold trade,” the accused said.

Arrested and charged

The accused is also facing a second count of attempting to defraud Mr Gallati $570,000 (Sh54.1million) on May 18, 2015 claiming he was in a position to sell him13kg of gold.

In his defence, Mr Obia said that on May 18, 2015 he was driven to Hilton Hotel by his driver Mr Samuel Ndung’u Muturi to attend some business meetings.

He said that he had a brief meeting with his first group of guests at the hotel but was arrested immediately the visitors left.

Mr Obia said the officers who arrested him took him to the Central Police Station where they charged him with the current offences.

The accused, who is out on bond, denied ever receiving any money from Mr Gallati through false pretenses.

Written submissions

While testifying in defence of Mr Obia, Mr Muturi said he not witness his boss receiving any money from anybody on the said date.

But on cross-examination by Ms Fuchaka , Mr Muturi said that on May 1, 2015 he was not working since it was Labour Day.

He said he on the said day he was at home and cannot categorically state whether or not Mr Obia received the money from Mr Gallati.

Mr Obia's defence lawyer said he will file written submissions while Ms Fuchaka said he will rely on evidence tendered in court in urging the court to convict the accused as charged.