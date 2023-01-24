Businessman charged with forging documents to defraud company co-director

A city businessman has been charged with forging documents to kick out his co-director from a company that deals in importation of surveillance and security products.

Mr Josiah Nicholas Mbathi Mwangi was presented before the Milimani Law Court senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi and denied five counts related to forgery.

The first count stated that Mr Mbathi allegedly forged an affidavit purporting it to be genuine and sworn by his co-director Njeri Kinuthia. Both were directors of Nimba Technologies Ltd, a distributor of surveillance and security products.

The charge sheet stated that the affidavit was allegedly sworn by Ms Njeri before Ngugi Gachogu, an advocate of the High Court.

Intent to defraud

The court heard that he committed the offence on August 13, 2018, at unknown place with intent to defraud.

The businessman further denied forging minutes of a meeting, purporting it to be genuine and counter-signed by Ms Njeri. He allegedly committed the offence on August 13, 2018 while at Nimby Technologies Ltd company offices in Nairobi.

Mr Mbathi was also accused of forging company shares transfer deed form and company resignation claiming presenting both as genuine, and were prepared and signed by Ms Njeri.