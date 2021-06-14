Businessman Chris Kirubi dies at 80

Chris Kirubi

Businessman Chris Kirubi.

Photo credit: File | Salaton Njau | Nation Media Group
logo (1)

By  Lynette Mukami

Audience Engagement Editor

Nation Media Group

Businessman and industrialist Chris Kirubi has passed away, his family has confirmed. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. How I built my own car

  2. Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo dies

  3. Kenya says Mogadishu embassy to reopen ‘soon’

  4. Kenyan Nobel laureate, Prof Richard Odingo, dies

  5. PRIME Ex-Air Force men seek to be included in Yatani budget

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.