Businessman Ashok Doshi charged with Sh1.2m land fraud
Businessman Ashok Doshi was arraigned in a Nairobi court on Monday on allegations of land fraud and defrauding the government Sh1.2 million in 1992, by forging a land stam duty receipt.
Mr Doshi was charged alongside his company, Magnum Properties Ltd, and the prosecutor wanted the court to issue summons against third accused Harit Sheth.
The businessman denied the charge and he and his company were both granted Sh500,000 cash bail.
The court ordered the businessman to surrender his passport and issued summons against the third accused.
More to follow