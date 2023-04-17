Businessman Ashok Doshi charged with Sh1.2m land fraud

Businessman Ashok Doshi at a Nairobi court on April 17, 2023, when he was charged with land fraud and defraudng the government of Sh1.2million in stamp duty.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Businessman Ashok Doshi was arraigned in a Nairobi court on Monday on allegations of land fraud and defrauding the government Sh1.2 million in 1992, by forging a land stam duty receipt.

Mr Doshi was charged alongside his company, Magnum Properties Ltd, and the prosecutor wanted the court to issue summons against third accused Harit Sheth.

The businessman denied the charge and he and his company were both granted Sh500,000 cash bail.

The court ordered the businessman to surrender his passport and issued summons against the third accused.

