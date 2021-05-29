Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye to visit Kenya Monday

President Evariste Ndayishimiye

Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

Photo credit: Tchandrou Nitanga | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye is expected in Nairobi on Monday in a two-day state visit to Nairobi, marking the first time in nearly a decade that a Burundian leader will tour Kenya.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Magoha defends scrapping of Education degree

  2. Kenya records 444 new Covid infections, 17 deaths

  3. Kung’u Muigai: Elders have last word on Mt Kenya politics

  4. DRC says previous report of fresh volcanic eruption is false alarm

  5. Africa's Covid-19 cases surpass 4.8 million

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.