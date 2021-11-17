Buru Buru teacher's cause of death revealed

Authorities have confirmed that Nelson Otsianda, the Buru Buru Girls High School teacher whose body was found at a Diani hotel’s swimming pool, died by drowning.

A post-mortem done at Jocham Hospital mortuary showed that the body of the teacher had no injuries.

“He had no soft tissue injuries on his body. This shows that he was not assaulted. Perhaps he was just drunk and fell in the water and did not know how to swim,” Msambweni police boss Fanuel Nasio told the Nation.

Otsianda, who had joined colleagues for a small vacation in South Coast died on Sunday after the fun turned into a tragedy.

The teacher and four colleagues had checked in at Gisimba Villas on November 13 for a couple of days.

But in a cruel twist of fate, the same day they arrived in Diani, his lifeless body was found at the hotel’s swimming pool.

According to a source at the villa, the five were playing loud music and drinking by the pool.