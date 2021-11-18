Buru Buru Girls teacher’s family members reject post-mortem

The family of the Buru Buru Girls High School teacher who died at a private villa in Diani has rejected his post-mortem and demanded more investigations.

Nelson Otsianda was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Gisimba Villas after an evening of partying in the company of his friends on Saturday.

The 33-year-old was taken to Diani Beach Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

There were blood stains and a broken glass near the pool, raising suspicion that he may have been beaten and killed by his friends.

A post-mortem at Jocham Hospital mortuary yesterday established that the teacher drowned, ruling out foul play.

Quoting the pathologist’s report, Msambweni police boss Fanuel Nasio said the body had no soft tissue injuries.

He dismissed claims that Otsianda may have been involved in a fight before falling into the pool.

But the teacher’s family members said they are not yet satisfied with the post-mortem, maintaining someone is to blame for the death.

The tutor’s father, Claude Otsianda, said the report contradicts security camera footage retrieved from the villas.

“I wish his friends were here to give us their side of the story. We would like them to stand with us as they were with my son in his last moments,” Mr Otsianda said.

The family also demanded to be told why three of the four people who were in the hotel with the teacher failed to record statements with police.

Gisimba Village caretaker, Jeff Ndishimiye, said only Mr Joe Kelvin was booked at the hotel and that the others did not provide their identities.

Mr Atambo Makori, one of the people who was with the teacher at the villas, said their friend drowned while drunk.

Mr Makori said he and the teacher have been friends and neighbours in Roysambu, Nairobi, for more than a year.

He said they had been learning how to swim when he drowned.